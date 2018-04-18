GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
NASSAU BAY
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will offer its presentation on learning about deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in its main lobby at 18300 St. John Drive.
To register for the free event, visit houstonmethodist.org/events or call 281-333-8899.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St.
Dr. Joaquin Cortiella and Joan E. Nichols will present “Lungs in Space.”
Contact Chantele Singleton, csingleton@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will have a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
LEAGUE CITY
Free oral cancer screenings will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 25 at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Ear, Nose & Throat clinic at 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite D.
To set up an appointment, call 409-772-2715. Walk-ins are welcome.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 26 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 1 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Communication will be the topic.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. May 2 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. May 3 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
LEAGUE CITY
The Us Too Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. May 4 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center at Victory Lakes, 2240 Interstate 45.
Visit www.ustoo.org or call Tom O’Neal, 281-229-5788, or Wayne Elliott, 409-925-6122.
WEBSTER
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. May 9 in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
The group will have a sailing outing at Sea Star Base Galveston.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
