Who: High Island High School

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: High Island High School, 2113 Sixth St., in High Island

•••

Who: Clear Falls High School

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

Who: Santa Fe High School

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Joe Raitano Field, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe

•••

Who: Hitchcock High School

When: 8 p.m. today

Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque

•••

Who: Friendswood High School

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, in Houston

•••

Who: Clear View High School

When: 2:00 p.m. Saturday

Where: Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane, in League City

•••

Who: Upward Hope Academy

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston

•••

Who: Clear Springs High School

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

Who: Clear Horizons Early College High School

When: 2:00 p.m. Sunday

Where: Clear Springs High, 501 Palomino Lane, League City

•••

Who: Clear Brook High School

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

