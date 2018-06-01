Who: High Island High School
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: High Island High School, 2113 Sixth St., in High Island
•••
Who: Clear Falls High School
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
•••
Who: Santa Fe High School
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Joe Raitano Field, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe
•••
Who: Hitchcock High School
When: 8 p.m. today
Where: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque
•••
Who: Friendswood High School
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, in Houston
•••
Who: Clear View High School
When: 2:00 p.m. Saturday
Where: Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane, in League City
•••
Who: Upward Hope Academy
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston
•••
Who: Clear Springs High School
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
•••
Who: Clear Horizons Early College High School
When: 2:00 p.m. Sunday
Where: Clear Springs High, 501 Palomino Lane, League City
•••
Who: Clear Brook High School
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster
