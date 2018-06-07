TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its folded paper monoprints event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through June 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver the Therapy Dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its summer cinema program for adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and July 5 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information on what shows will be shown, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have a video game tournament for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Prizes will be awarded. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in World Oceans Day event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Children’s Department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
A representative from Moody Gardens will be on hand for this global celebration of our ocean.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The movie “The Razor’s Edge,” will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
