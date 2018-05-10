WHO: Galveston College

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Texas A&M University at Galveston

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

WHERE: Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston

•••

WHO: College of the Mainland

WHEN: 10 a.m. (Associate of Applied Science Certificate, Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency) and 1 p.m. (Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, and Associate of Arts in Teaching) Saturday

WHERE: Abundant Life Center, 601 Delaney Road, in La Marque

•••

WHO: University of Houston-Clear Lake

WHEN: Noon (graduates from the College of Business and College of Human Sciences and Humanities) and 5 p.m. (graduates from the College of Education and the College of Science and Engineering) May 20

WHERE: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Park, in Houston

•••

WHO: Dickinson High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 22

WHERE: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, in Houston

•••

WHO: Odyssey Academy

WHEN: 5 p.m. May 25

WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, Classroom Lab Building Auditorium, 200 Seawolf Parkway, in Galveston

•••

WHO: Bay Area Christian School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 25

WHERE: Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St., in League City

•••

WHO: Clear Lake High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 30

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 31

WHERE: La Marque High School, 397 Duroux, in La Marque

•••

WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Clear Creek High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City

•••

WHO: High Island High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. June 1

WHERE: High Island High School, 2113 Sixth St., in High Island

•••

WHO: Clear Falls High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Joe Raitano Field, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque

•••

WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. June 2

WHERE: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, in Houston

•••

WHO: Clear View High School

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 2

WHERE: Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane, in League City

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 2

WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Clear Springs High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 2

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Clear Horizons Early College High School

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 3

WHERE: Clear Springs High, 501 Palomino Lane, League City

•••

WHO: Clear Brook High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 3

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

To have your school’s commencement exercises liste dd here, email angela.wilson@galvnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription