SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its fifth annual 5K Color Fun Run and Helicopter Ball Drop from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at Joe Raitano Stadium on the campus of Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Registration for the fun run is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Fee to participate in the helicopter ball drop is $5 each.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation or contact Jodi Gidley, jodi.gidley@sfisd.org or 409-925-9080.
GALVESTON
The College of the Mainland Vocal Arts will present “Let There be Music” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Grace Episcopal Church at 1115 36th St.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu/finearts.
The Texas City Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform its last concert of the spring semester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Community Chorale will present its free spring concert “Spirituals” at 7 p.m. May 13 at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.
The program will be in memory of Izola Collins. Michael Gilbert will direct, and Ron Wyatt is the accompanist.
For information, call 409-944-1302.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
