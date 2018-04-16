HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
Clear Creek Independent School District will begin online registration for its prekindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2018-19 school year today. Documentation drop-off at zoned elementary campuses will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 30 through May 4 and Aug. 6. For registration, age requirements and what documents are needed, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays beginning today at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
HOUSTON
Communities in Schools-Bay Area will have its seventh annual Raise Your Glass to CIS wine event at 2:30 p.m. today at the Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.cisba.org or contact Hillary Gramm, hillaryg@cisba.org or 281-486-6698.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. today at the district’s Cowan Education Center at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will present “Chasing Coral,” which focuses on the Flower Gardens Marine Sanctuary in the Gulf of Mexico from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call John Mohr, 409-933-8575.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Theatre Dept. will present the western comedy, “Wild Oats,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
TEXAS CITY
Narrating the Human Footprint — Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
Professor Elaine Childs will speak about “The Language of Memes,” and Nicholas Castle, with Lunar and Planetary in Houston, will be the guest speaker.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call Dalel Serda, 409-933-8497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.