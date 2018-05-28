Memorial Day Closings
GOVERNMENT
• All offices in Galveston County and the Federal Courthouse will be closed today.
CITIES
• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, La Marque, Santa Fe, Texas City, Jamaica Beach, Dickinson, League City and Kemah will be closed today.
• No trash will be picked up today in Galveston. Today’s trash will be picked up Tuesday and so forth.
• There will be residential and small business garbage collection today in Texas City. The Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed today.
• Trash will be collected today in Friendswood and League City.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Tiki Island.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Galveston, Hitchcock, Clear Creek, Texas City, High Island, Santa Fe and Friendswood independent school districts will not have classes today.
• True Cross Catholic School, Abundant Life Christian School, Upward Hope Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy and Ambassador Preparatory Academy will not have classes today.
• Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston, College of the Mainland and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed today.
LIBRARIES
• Rosenberg Library, Moore Memorial, Friendswood, Dickinson, Hitchcock and La Marque public libraries, Mae S. Bruce Library and Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed today.
• The post office will be closed today. No mail will be delivered today.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed today.
• The Galveston County Daily News will be closed today.
