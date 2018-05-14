The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For the agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
The Media and Innovation & Entrepreneurship communities at Ball High School will present its second annual Red Carpet Awards Show at 6 p.m. Friday in the school’s auditorium at 4115 Ave. O.
The event showcases innovative students and their multimedia projects. The IncubaTOR pitch winners will be announced, as well as the recipient of the inaugural Anita Martini scholarship.
For information, visit www.gisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its Memorial Day observance event from noon to 2 p.m. May 24 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The public is invited, and a lunch will be provided.
For information, contact Joel Camacho, comvets@com.edu or 409-933-8455.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2018-19 school year through June 12 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 1 (will resume after summer on Aug. 1). Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
