TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Gospel Fest at 7 p.m. Friday at Cathedral of Faith at 801 Fourth St. N.
For information, contact Thelma Bowie, thelma.bowie@hotmail.com or 409-939-4557.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Juneteenth Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 6333 state Highway 6.
The Juneteenth program will begin immediately afterward at Galilee Baptist Church at 6609 Fairwood Road.
For information, call Christopher Williams, 409-683-2841.
GALVESTON
The pre-Juneteenth affair “An Afternoon of Love Through Music,” featuring county-wide gospel artists will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church at 2015 Broadway.
A donation of $5 per person is asked.
For information, email Sharon Gillins, sbgillins@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The fourth annual Juneteenth Gala will begin at 7 p.m. June 14 in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
State Rep. Senfronia Thompson will be the gala’s speaker.
Tickets are $25 per person and a reserved table of eight is $225.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 15 and June 16 at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave.
Concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Proceeds support the club’s objective to provide scholarships and assistance to families facing difficult times within Galveston County.
For information or to sign up your team, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
General admission is $10 per person.
For tickets and information, contact Dedrick Johnson, dedrickj@yahoo.com or 409-939-8102.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth parade and Charles Brown Celebration June 16.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. and end at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. The Charles Brown Celebration festivities will be immediately afterward at the park.
For information, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth Parade will begin at 7 p.m. June 16.
The route will begin on 20th and Strand streets and travel to 25th Street. It will then make a left on 25th Street and travel to Seawall Boulevard, turn right on to Seawall Boulevard to 28th Street.
To sign up to participate or get more information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
GALVESTON
The inaugural social justice luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. June 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Monique Pressley, a civil rights attorney and TV analyst/contributor, will be the keynote speaker.
For tickets and information, call Kennisha D. Allen, 409-599-1176.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. June 19 in the ballroom of the Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway (this year’s event will be held inside).
Admission is free and open to the public. A free breakfast also will be provided.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth “Picnic at the Park” will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St.
For information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will commemorate Juneteenth with speakers, music and poetry readings from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 1200 Amburn Road.
The celebration is open to the public. For information, call 409-933-8413.
GALVESTON
The Jack Johnson Presidential Celebration Program will begin at noon June 19 at Jack Johnson Park at Old Central at 2601 Ave. M.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. June 19 at the Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive.
Registration is required. To sign up, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual historic march and inspirational program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 19 at 2015 Broadway.
The mark will begin at 5:55 p.m. June 19 beginning on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St.
For information, email Sharon Gillins, sbgillins@gmail.com.
