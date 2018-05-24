WHO: O’Connell College Preparatory School

WHEN: 6 p.m. today

WHERE: The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Bay Area Christian School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St., in League City

•••

WHO: Clear Lake High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W Nasa Blvd, Webster, TX 77598

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 31

WHERE: La Marque High School, 397 Duroux, in La Marque

•••

WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Clear Creek High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 31

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City

•••

WHO: High Island High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. June 1

WHERE: High Island High School, 2113 Sixth St., in High Island

•••

WHO: Clear Falls High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Joe Raitano Field, 16000 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque

•••

WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. June 2

WHERE: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, in Houston

•••

WHO: Clear View High School

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 2

WHERE: Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane, in League City

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 2

WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston

•••

WHO: Clear Springs High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 2

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

•••

WHO: Clear Horizons Early College High School

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. June 3

WHERE: Clear Springs High, 501 Palomino Lane, League City

•••

WHO: Clear Brook High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 3

WHERE: CCISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., in Webster

