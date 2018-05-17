GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its various fandoms teen trivia night event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friends of Helen Hall Library will have its inaugural All-American Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St.
Donated items (no clothing, shoes, or items larger than a microwave will be accepted) can be dropped off through today at the library.
For what items that are acceptable, email jenny.brewer@leaguecitytx.gov or call 281-554-1108.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Tech Time activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Explore a variety of tech trends during these hands-on programs.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have registration for its Summer Reading Club from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present trivia night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.