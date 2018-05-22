Myopia is a condition in which near objects are seen clearly — but far objects are blurred. This happens when the eyeball (the globe) is elongated or there is too much curvature of the cornea. When this happens the light entering the eye is focused in front of the retina rather than on it. Myopia is the most common eye disorder in the world, and it has become much more common over the past several decades. Research shows that near-sightedness among Americans ages 12-54 increased from 25 percent in 1971-1972 to 42 percent in 1999-2004.
Old wives’ tales such as “Don’t read too much, it’ll hurt your eyes,” or “you need to get outdoors to be healthy,” may be true as part of the explanation of why myopia is increasing is as follows: Eye growth happens in the first two decades of life. Disruption of this natural process can cause the eyeball to become elongated. While there is a component of myopia that is genetic, evidence suggest that environmental factors may be more important influences.
Studies have shown that the chance of having myopia increased by 2 percent for every one diopter-hour of near work per week. Other studies have shown that outdoor time and/or sunlight exposure are protective against myopia development. Total time spent outdoors was associate with less myopia, independent of indoor activity, reading and engagement of sports.
So there are some simple measures that can be used to at least slow down myopia progression if not arrest it. Simple measures such as not reading in dim light and getting at least two hours of sunlight daily (even if it is by sitting by a window). It is challenging to reduce near work when academic achievement influences children’s lives so heavily. One way would be to reduce the intensity of the near work. Instead of reading for an hour, read for shorter periods of time and take more breaks. Near work is not only reading but phones and other electronic devices.
There are new lenses with new curves that have been developed, which have shown to reduce the progression of myopia especially in ages 6-12. In addition there has been the development of hard contact lenses to be used overnight. And a new treatment has been the use of atropine 0.01 percent eye drops, which has been shown to be helpful in retarding the progression of myopia.
Visual screening is important for all children. Children with a family history of eye problems are more likely to have such problems. At age 5 and older, each eye should be checked separately annually. If a problem is found they should be checked by a pediatric ophthalmologist. In the meantime, don’t read in dim light, take breaks, limit screen time and play outside.
