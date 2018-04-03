Plato wrote that music gives “soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination ...” Now in the world of medicine, evidence shows that babies can remember music from before birth. Exposure to a particular piece of music before birth had long-lasting effects as the babies seemed to prefer listening to that music up to 15 months after birth.
Music’s beneficial effects on mental health have been known for thousands of years. Ancient philosophers and the kings of Israel sang the praises of music and used it to help soothe stress. Military bands use music to build confidence and courage. Sporting events provide music to rouse enthusiasm. Schoolchildren use music to memorize their ABCs. Shopping malls play music to entice consumers and keep them in their stores. Dentists play music to calm nervous patients. Modern research supports conventional wisdom that music benefits mood and confidence.
Because of our unique experiences, we develop different musical tastes and preferences. Despite these differences, there are some common responses to music. Babies love lullabies. Maternal singing is particularly soothing, regardless of a mom’s formal musical talents or training.
Certain kinds of music make almost everyone feel worse, even when someone says they enjoy it. In a study of 144 adult and teenagers who listened to four different kinds of music, grunge music led to a significant increase in feelings of hostility, sadness, tension and fatigue across the entire group, even when the teenagers said they liked it. In another study, college students reported that pop, rock, oldies and classical music helped them feel happier and more optimistic, friendly, relaxed and calm.
Everyone who has learned their ABCs knows that it is easier to memorize a list if it is set to music. Scientific research supports common experience that pairing music with rhythm and pitch enhances learning and recall. Several ways music can help children and adolescents with attention problems are as follows: Music can be used to enhance attention to “boring” academic tasks such as memorization, using songs, rhythms and dance or movement to improve the interest in the lists to be memorized. Instrumental baroque music is great for improving attention and reasoning. Studies show that calming music can promote pro-social behavior and decrease impulsive behavior.
Music helps decrease anxiety in the elderly, new mothers and children. Any kind of relaxing, calming music can contribute to a calmer mood. Calming music can be combined with cognitive therapy to lower anxiety even more effectively than conventional therapy alone.
While it is known that calming background music can relieve stress, it is also known that certain kinds of music, particularly at high volume, can induce stress. Knowing that certain kinds of music can alleviate stress is one thing, being mindful in choosing what kind of music to listen to is another. Choose your musical intake as carefully as you choose your food and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.