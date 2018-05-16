Bacliff
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bayou Vista
Smokin’ Z’s BBQ, 747 Marlin St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Clear Lake Shores
Opus Ocean Grille, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Crystal Beach
Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dickinson
Donald’s Donuts, 688 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Target, grocery dept., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, deli/bakery dept., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
First Step Daycare, 351 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 47.
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Friendswood
Corner Food Mart, 3698 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
H-E-B, bakery/deli dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
City of Friendswood Senior Program, 416 Morningside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Domino’s Pizza, 116 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Mary Queen Food Pantry, 606 Cedarwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Brookdale Senior Living, 1310 Friendswood Drive S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Friendswood Corner, 2255 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Seawall Exxon, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Family Dollar, 5908 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Farley Girls, 801 Postoffice St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Coastal Village Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Broadway Exxon, 4427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Hitchcock
The Hitchcock Post, 5606 FM 2004 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Kemah
Oui Boba Tea, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 109 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowflake Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
What’s Cookin’, 926 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kemah Shell, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Zone 504 Sports Bar & Grill, 504 Kipp Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Amadeus Italian Restaurant & Lounge, 700 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kemah Café, 1201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Marque
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 3010 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
League City
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dickinson Independent School District’s Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Double Cups, 241 FM 270 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Double Dave’s Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Papa John’s Pizza, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Devereux Hospital, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Grocery Services, 1100 Interstate 45 S., Suite 260 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Cat Corner, 101 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Thai River Restaurant, 1720 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
H-E-B, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking connect dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Timewise, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2660 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, 3000 Invincible Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Beef Jerky Outlet, 2451 Interstate 45 S., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, deli dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Santa Fe
The Boudin Barn, 12405 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
On The Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Lorenzo’s Pizza, 12995 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
O&D Fuel Store, 3605 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Texas City
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
First christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Naked Nutrition & Wellness, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston County Food Bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5885 Interstate 45, Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Subway, 2929 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
