The American Academy of Pediatrics has recently released a fact sheet on Juuling as there is increasing concern about the increasing addiction of nicotine by students.
What is a Juul? Juul (pronounced “jewel”) is a brand of e-cigarette made by Juul Labs Inc. Juul has grown quickly in popularity since introduction to the market in 2015, and has a significant number of youth and young adults using this type of e-cigarette.
Juul is a sleek, small e-cigarette that resembles a flash drive. Unlike other types of e-cigarettes, Juul does not look like a traditional cigarette and thus may not be immediately identifiable as a vaping device. Due to their size, Juul devices can be easily concealed in a fist or a pocket.
Juul operates by heating a “pod” of e-liquid containing nicotine, flavorings and other substances. When heated, the e-liquid creates an aerosol, which is inhaled by the user. It has a battery that can be easily recharged through a laptop.
The public health concerns are as follows: Juul comes in youth-friendly flavors such as mango, mint and fruit medley, and these flavors are known to attract youth to e-cigarette use. Juul is highly addictive. The concentration of nicotine in Juul is more than double the concentration found in other e-cigarettes. This high concentration is a serious concern for youth, who are already uniquely susceptible to nicotine addiction. The addictive potential is so high that the U.S. Surgeon General has declared that youth use of nicotine in any form is unsafe.
Juul users have a significant risk of becoming cigarette smokers. Juuling is increasingly common in high school and college campuses. Educators report that youth are using Juul in classrooms, hallways, restrooms and are sharing devices with their peers. This social use encourages non-users to try Juul and enables students who are too young to purchase these products, or who could not otherwise afford them, to have access to them through their peers.
Nicotine is not a benign drug, and parents should educate their children that the addiction to nicotine is real and very hard to break.
