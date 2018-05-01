Traveling, sometimes beneath-the-surface conversations with people are as educational as buildings and landscapes. We dialogue with them for a moment. We know we will never see them again. But idea conversations leave an indelible cultural exchange.
With the conclusion of International Poetry Month in April, a travel experience about poetry seems appropriate.
Usually, I take underground Metro subway from Washington, D.C.’s Reagan Airport to downtown. But it was cold and I was recovering from foot surgery. So I took a taxi.
Annually in D.C. in April thousands of cherry trees and magnolia trees are in glorious bloom — resembling fluffy white and pink blossom clouds against the blue sky, and strewn along sidewalks — like the bursted remnants of a spirited pillow fight. Petal blizzards drift long Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln Memorial grass expanses, on a 50-degree sunny Sunday afternoon in this city designed like Paris.
“It is so gorgeous today you think it would be OK now to die because you have seen such perfect beauty,” I said to the driver, anticipating a response about sports or D.C. tourists swarming the intersections.
“I think you are right. When we are experiencing something, we cannot fully appreciate it in that time. It is only later that we think of it and understand it then within our full selves,” he responded, as we crept bumper to bumper with sightseeing buses. Obviously English was not his native language. Yet he spoke grammatically perfect English with little accent.
“Yes. There is a famous British poet William Wordsworth who calls the process you describe as ‘emotions recollected in tranquility’ and his ‘concept of poetic creation.’ His poetry is taught in American schools, or it used to be taught,” I said.
“I am a poet,” he declared proudly, reaching to a paper pile on the passenger seat retrieving a small, leather covered notebook in the somewhat tattered condition of the well-loved. “Every day when I am waiting for fares, I write new poetry. I think how a poem will look, how it will sound, what it will mean” he said, flipping open a page for me to see from my back seat.
Swirly, looping strokes covered the brown pages.
“What language is that?”
“Urdu. It is the language of my country Pakistan, I also write sometimes in Persian.”
“Read one of your poems to me in Urdu.”
He obliged with a few lines as the gridlock inched to my destination.
“I wrote that just before you got into my taxi. Have you heard of Muhammad Igbal?”
“No,” I said.
“Here is his picture,” he said, tapping on his iPhone.
“He is Pakistan’s most famous poet. But he is famous worldwide, too. He died in 1938. He lived next door to me when I was a child. That’s how I became interested in writing poetry. His concept of poetry was perhaps like your Mr. Wordsworth.”
“Wordsworth’s poems are known as ‘an interplay of sensory perception, emotion, memory, reflection and imagination,’” I responded.
“Yes, that is like Muhammad Igbal,” he nodded.
At my destination he insisted on walking with me into the lobby, a glistening Art Deco expanse of large black and white tiles giving a European ambiance. He appeared to be at least 70 years old, a man of small, trim stature, with very light, almost blond, curly hair.
“Thank you for sharing your poetry with me,” I said, as we paused at the elevator.
“Thank you for telling me about Mr. Wordsworth. Now I shall return to the airport for another fare. I will think then about the flowering trees, the beautiful day that I drove you, and that we talked together about poetry from our two countries,” he said.
Then he clicked his heels together ever so slightly, bowing in courtly fashion from the waist.
“Good afternoon, Madam,” he said.
Then he walked away.
