This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sage and Liberta.
Sage (A011814) is a domestic shorthair blue-gray tabby. Sage is friendly, outgoing and seeks attention. He will walk up to his window and flirt with you. Sage’s coat is plush and the look on his face inscrutable. Is he as wise as he looks? Sage is about 16 months old, neutered, current on rabies and FELV/FIV tested negative. This handsome boy has it all.
Liberta (A012126) is as sweet as sugar and loves to play dress up. This brindle beauty is a definite diamond in the “ruff.” Do you have room in your heart for this loving girl? We sure hope you will come by to meet her.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sage and Liberta are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. Sage, Liberta and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.