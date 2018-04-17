The University of Texas Medical Branch will celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Medical Library Plaza on the Galveston campus. This year’s theme is “Hit a Home Run with Recycling.” Events will include live music, door prizes, exhibitor booths, office supply Swap Shop and a crowd-favorite, the Recycle in Style Fashion Show.
SCI CAFE: LUNGS IN SPACE
The next SCI Café is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St. in Galveston. The topic is "Lungs in Space" and will feature Dr. Joan E. Nichols, associate director, Galveston National Laboratory and professor of Internal Medicine — Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Joaquin Cortiella, director, Lab of Tissue Engineering and Organ Regeneration, and professor of the Department of Anesthesiology. SCI Café is a community dialogue about science, health and possibilities among community members, researchers and scientists. The purpose is to engage and connect community members with science and science with the local community.
NEW, FREE GALVESTON CAMPUS SHUTTLE SERVICE
There’s a new, free way to get around the UTMB Galveston campus. In a pilot program started this week, two shuttles operate continuously from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays. The service is available for visitors, as well as UTMB employees. The shuttles will make eight stops along a loop that circles the Galveston campus, with wait times of less than 10 minutes. The vans will make a loop around campus that includes Market Street, Harborside Drive, as well as stops at the Alumni Field House and the Primary Care Pavilion.
REDUCING COSTS, MINIMIZING WASTE
To reduce the cost of purchasing chemical products and minimize the amount of hazardous waste generated, several UTMB clinical research laboratories work with the university’s environmental protection management program. The process begins by collecting “used” alcohol and xylene generated from slide tissue processing within the labs. The “used” solvents contain impurities and would normally be shipped out as hazardous waste.
However, the distillation/recycling process produces product-grade solvent that can be reused in UTMB labs. This service is provided at no cost, saving the university money and reducing the amount of waste UTMB generates. In 2017, the program recycled 1,420 gallons of alcohol and 180 gallons of xylene.
