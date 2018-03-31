Being and having is a translation of “Etre et avoir,” one of French existentialist philosopher Gabriel Marcel’s most important books. Too bad that hardly anyone remembers Marcel today. A Christian existentialist, he had the misfortune to be a contemporary — and one-time friend — of the much more famous atheist existentialist Jean-Paul Sartre. Once Sartre became a literary icon, he treated Marcel rather shabbily, and other writers and critics were hardly kinder to this gentle philosopher.
Yet Marcel deserved better, despite a style that won him few friends. Someone made the remark that if written French is grammatical, it is necessarily harmonious. Marcel came as close as any French writer I know to disproving this idea. He belabors his points, repeating and digressing to the frustration of his readers. Sartre, on the other hand, is classically French: clear and clever in the tradition of Voltaire even when he declares that humanity is a bother and a dead end. He had genius for coining memorable sayings: “existence precedes essence,” “Hell is others,” and “man is condemned to freedom.” The title of one of his novels, “la Nausee” (Nausea), sums up what he thought of human existence.
For all his literary faults, Marcel had a much more hopeful message about mankind. Like Sartre and other atheistic thinkers, he began with the theme of lost and bewildered mankind, but unlike the popular existentialists who saw only absurdity in human life, Marcel ended up with a vision of hope and possible meaning. Being is inseparable from having, but possession is not simply material things, but spiritual and intellectual treasures. He did not sugarcoat the task; time and again he insisted that we must keep on “digging.” Marcel was deeply committed to truth, especially human truth, but like gold, it usually lies hidden under the debris of falsehoods and deceptions.
As for Sartre, although he is not popular today, he shared with today’s pessimists a grim vision of mankind’s future and believed that humanity was doomed to inconsequence. His talent vastly surpassed that of Marcel, but the latter had the nobler nature. Their main difference consisted of the fact that for Sartre, mankind was despicable; for Marcel, humanity was not only worth saving, but indeed could find redemption and purpose. Oddly enough, given Sartre’s lively style and grim condemnation of nearly everything human, especially human relationships, his thought lacks movement and direction. Marcel saw mankind as a being in movement, a person passing through a troubled world, but with his vision fixed on a higher reality and a desirable fate.
Consequently, as I said above, Marcel had the better message, although not always the skill to make it forceful and moving. Oddly enough, Sartre was bypassed by greater pessimists and darker prophets of the future. Today he seems like a piker compared to the various dooms predicted on all sides. The main problem then was the pointlessness of human existence. Multiply that situation many times over and you have today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.