Regardless of its formal title, or even if it operates without one, it seems fair to say that pragmatism is the quintessential American philosophy. The word itself comes from classical Greek, pragma, the ancestor of “practice” and “practical.” C.S. Peirce described the principle of pragmatism in “How to Make Our Ideas Clear” (1878) as the understanding that comes from knowing the practical effects of an object or action. A couple of decades after Peirce, William James, the great advocate of a more popular version of pragmatism, taught that it is a philosophy of consequences and outcomes, not abstract first principles. All realities influence our practice, and that is precisely where their meaning lies. Pragmatism tends to favor concrete facts over the finality of absolute truth. In short, pragmatism is a method defined by outcomes, not a metaphysics that deals with the absolutes of God, Reason, and Creation. Stated in another way, pragmatism is not an attempt to deal with, much less solve, enigmas, but a way to avoid them. Instead of looking back to first things and principles, it looks forward to results, facts, and outcomes. This means that ideas become true insofar as they help us to get into harmony with our common human experiences and needs. In other words, the truth of our ideas is whether they work or not. Truth for the pragmatist is the same as a verifiable hypothesis for the scientist.
James and his followers divided philosophy into three branches: (1) rationalism, which consists of reason, logic, and principles; (2) empiricism, which emphasizes the senses and their perceptions; and (3) pragmatism, which makes use of the practical applications of reason, experience, perceptions, and even mysticism. The only test of the pragmatic approach is whether it works or not. For instance, if theology works, that is, if it responds — or corresponds — to the demands of human experience, then pragmatically how could the pragmatist deny the existence of God and the afterlife? It would not be pragmatic to do so. Pragmatism is not set in its ways nor preset to prior dogma. It is flexible, adaptable, and tolerant in its conclusions. The pragmatist is friendly to new experiences and outcomes and thus open to alterations and enrichments of truth. Pragmatists at heart, Americans not only take readily to new methodologies and inventions but also busily go about creating them because they are less bound than other nations to older restrictions.
Yet despite its obvious good features, the weaknesses of American pragmatism, if less apparent, are just as evident. First, and probably foremost, the pragmatic mind pledges no firm allegiance to an informing metaphysics, that is, to a basic theory of the real. As a result, the American mind tends to race off heedlessly in many directions. With their eyes fixed on outcomes and results, Americans tend to be indifferent to sources and origins and to overlook the pragmatic fact that what is malignant at its root invariably proves evil in its fruit.
