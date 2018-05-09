Algoa
Rozi’s Mini Mart No. 3, 17722 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Bacliff
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickinson
Burning Stix, 4312 Goar St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Senior Citizen Center, 2714 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kid City No. 1 and 2, 333 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Silbernagel Elementary School, 4501 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Friendswood
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
EZ Food Mart, 4326 Friendlswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Big Blue Marble Academy, 3001 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timber Creek Golf Club, snack bar, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Knights of Columbus No. 787, 1912 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
CiCi’s Pizza, 6105 Stewart Road, Suite L — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 21.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Schlotzsky Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
10th Street Food Mart, 1214 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 31.
Starbucks, 102 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jamaica Beach
Corner Store No. 2608, 16710 San Luis Pass — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kemah
Zone 504 Sports Bar & Grill, 504 Kipp Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walgreens, 156 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dollar Tree, 215 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Palapa’s, 608 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Molly’s Pub, 400 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Marque
Marguerites M-Bar, 3330 Ave. A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
League City
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 106 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500-X Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
South Shore Harbour Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Joramoo Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kolache Headquarters, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walmart Fuel Starion, 2631 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kiddie Academy Expansion No. 2, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Ralph Parr Elementary School, 1315 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
A Kid’s World, 110 McKibben — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Rising Star League City, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
San Leon
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Santa Fe
Easy Stop No. 1, 14502 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
CVS Pharmacy, 13802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
On the Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rooster’s Orange Bar, 6903 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Nanny’s Way Preserved & Baked Goods, 12494 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cruiser’s Ice House, 9002 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas City
Starbucks, 3480 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Raceway, 3108 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Candlewood Suites, 1700 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 902 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Grab-N-Go, 1230 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mainland Food Mart, 5202 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Omni Gas & Food, 5904 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Mainland Express, 8500 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Dollar General, 1320 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.