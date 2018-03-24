The Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army of Galveston County presented the Runway of Hope Style Show honoring Carol Greaney-Wurst as the 2018 Champion of Hope in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Resort. Fashions were presented by Michelle & Emma Robach, owners of Blu Boutique at 2118 Post Office St., in Galveston.
Guest celebrity models were Brenda Weber, Chris Kinard, Doreen Hughes, Vivian Hernandez, Gina Spagnola, Becky Trout and Lori Blackwell. The event was chaired by Jessie Bradshaw and sponsored by the John P. McGovern Foundation, Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust, Kroger, Cynthia Wander-Realtor, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Texas First Bank, Moody Bank, Hometown Bank, UTMB Health and the San Luis Resort. The event raised close to $50,000 for the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
Happy birthdays to Robin Lusby Schaefer, Theresa Black, Carolyn Teichman Urbani, Jennifer Dominguez, Rex D. Ballard, Donald Prough and David Callender.
