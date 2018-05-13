The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Wyome.
Intelligence is what you see when you look into Wyome’s eyes. That, and her sweet disposition. This 12-pound terrier mix was found wandering Friendswood with her much larger companion Remy. She is a quiet dog who gets along with everyone and loves to be around all types of people.
If you would like to meet Wyome, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
