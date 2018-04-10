Within Washington, D.C.’s newest museum, the Museum of the Bible, visitors can figuratively “fly” around our nation’s Capitol zooming above trees and through doorways to visit 12 of many historic landmarks, which feature Biblical verses, references or images. Called “Hidden in Plain Sight” the thrilling “flying theater” experience is enhanced by “special effects” wind and water spritzers in your face, LED lightning and scent, as viewers stand in a darkened room, on motion sensors emulating the feeling of being personally airborne.
Some of the 12 sites and references include: the U.S. Capitol Building: “Preserve me Oh God, for in Thee do I put my trust” Pslam 16:1; and the U.S. Supreme Court East facade: Moses holding tablets.
Open only since November, the stated mission of Museum of the Bible is not proselytizing. It is to “reacquaint the world with the Book that helped make it, and let the visitor come to their own conclusions. We don’t exist to tell people what to believe about it,” according to museum president Cary Summers in press material quotes.
Indeed, as overheard conversation from two 20-something females exiting the museum as I entered: “What I liked most about the museum is that it didn’t try to convert you to any particular religion,” one said to the other.
The Sunday afternoon I visited, it was absolutely mobbed with visitors waiting in long lines to enter some exhibits, particularly the Hebrew Bible exhibit.
The six-story building and exhibits, with each 55,000- square-foot floor emphasizing a different aspect of the Bible’s history or impact, cost a purported $400 million. The first floor is a grand lobby “with a relief depicting the creation account in Genesis.” The second floor “focuses on the Bible’s impact on world culture in science, justice and freedom” and a section “dedicated to the Bible’s impact in American history” as explained in museum printed materials.
A third floor “presents the general narrative of the Bible from Abraham through the creation of Israel; the ministry of Jesus, and the early church” — plus “a large Jewish Bible section,” as described in press materials. The fourth level focuses on Biblical history and archaeology. A fifth floor features a performing arts theatre and 500-person amphitheater. A sixth floor rooftop includes a Biblical garden and restaurant, and a ballroom seating 1,000.
With more than 40,000 objects and artifacts, it would consume several days to see it all. It is very conveniently located one block from the Federal Center Metro station. Technically, admission is free, but there is a charge for some special exhibits like the flying theatre. Tickets are required, and donations encouraged.
