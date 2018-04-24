Recently, in the “New York Times,” health journalist Rachel Rabkin Peachman reported on a 2016 report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found that up to 50 percent of car seats were improperly used. It has been even higher in other studies. Sometimes the errors were minor, but others up to 35 percent were gross misuses so much so that the children would get no protection from their seating system. Such gross mistakes were not securing the child restraint into the vehicle or not harnessing the child in the system.
Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death in children, and 40 percent of the children killed in crashes were unrestrained. When car seats are used effectively, they can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 54 to 71 percent.
The best practice is to keep your child in a rear-facing seat until they have outgrown the height and weight limits. A rear-facing car seat cocoons the child, absorbs the impact of the crash and keeps the spinal cord straight. If the child is facing forward, the child, who has a heavy head and weak neck muscles and the body is being held secured, then the force of the crash forces the head and neck forward causing spinal cord damage and head injuries.
Check your car seat’s expiration date as the plastic and other materials can age with the extreme of weather, hot or cold, and not be able to withstand the forces of an impact. Do not continue to use a car seat that has been in a moderate to severe accident as it may be damaged. If it is a minor crash with no airbags, you were able to drive away, the door next to the car seat was not damaged and you cannot see any damage, you may keep the car seat. Otherwise, make it useless so another child cannot be harmed.
All forward-facing car seats (with the exception of the booster seats) have a tether strap that connects to the top of the car seat to an additional anchor point in the vehicle. The top tether can decrease the amount a child can pitch forward, which could keep the child’s head from hitting the back of the front seat.
It is strongly recommended that a child stay in a booster seat until at least 8 years of age or being taller than 4 foot 9 inches.
Price doesn’t equal safer. Make sure the seat has been crash tested and consider enhanced side-impact safeguards. The most important safety feature is proper use. The safest car seat fits your child based on height and weight and is easy for you to use so that you install it properly and buckle your child in securely every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.