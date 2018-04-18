Bacliff
Taqueria Guadalajara, 129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Clear Lake Shores
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Aspens, 817 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Crystal Beach
Down Under, 1295 N. Stingaree Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Crystal Stop, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dickinson
Taco El Rey, 1811 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friendswood
Perry & Sons Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
FGSA Concession Stand, 2910 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
C&K Services, 2910 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rise Cupcakes, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 113 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
518 Café Chinese Restaurant, 145 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids City Friendswood, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Galveston
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Vintage Crown, 215 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Holy Family Catholic Parish, 1010 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
South Island Food Mart, 3927 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Big Save Food Store, 1602 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Buck Shot Saloon, 2409 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Pizza Hut, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Whistle Stop Café Jungle Xpress, 2602 Santa Fe Place — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Allex’s Shrimp Truck, 3907 Pirates Beach Circle — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kemah
Stuttgarden Tavern, 609 Bradford — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Roux House, 3202 Marina Bay Blvd., Suite L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. No demerits.
League City
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center II, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B-107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Academics Prekindergarten, 3052 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlotzky’s, 221 S. FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Save-A-Step No. 9, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Pierogi Queen, 2047 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Corner Food Mart, 2402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bakery Donuts, 1600 League City Parkway, Suite S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Buc-ee’s No. 23, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
O’Brians Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Discount Mini Mart, 1851 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Corner Store No. 1914, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Legends Billiards, 201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kandiland Day School, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizzafire, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sloppy Nick’s Italian Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Santa Fe
Snohut Snoballs, 13105 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Snohut Snoballs, 13105 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Childworks, 5115 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Texas City
Mainland Medical Center, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dollar General Store, 8002 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
A Brighter Day Quality Learning Center, 8030 FM 1765, Suite A101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lee Oriental Buffet, 3501 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
The Resort at Texas City, 1720 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
