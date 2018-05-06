The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Remy.
Remy is a male Shepard/Lab mix who would make a wonderful companion for just about any individual or a great family dog. He is well-mannered and calm, and walks great on a leash. He also is very affectionate and loves to be with people.
If you would like to meet Remy, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.