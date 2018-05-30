Bacliff
Lone Star Grill, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Clear Lake Shores
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Crystal Beach
Ship’s Wheel, 1271 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickinson
La Frontera, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kroger, grocery dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
AJ’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Snow Fox Sushi, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, meat dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, deli dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dollar General, 408 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Friendswood
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Catholic Charities of The Archdiocese of Galveston, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-103 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Albatross, 815 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Patty Cakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Chilaca Mexican Grill, 708 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Target, fast food dept., 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Stewart Food Mart, 6102 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hitchcock
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Corner Store No. 2101, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kemah
The Flying Dutchman, Lillie’s, 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kemah Shell, 1363 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, produce, grocery, dairy, frozen depts., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Boardwalk Fudge, 505 Bradford, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Marque
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kidz Paradize, 2000 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snow King Snow Cones, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club North, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Big League Dreams, Stadium Club South, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Roger’s Bar and Grill, 1271 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Baywind Village Care Center, 411 Alabama St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Schlotzky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
H-E-B, meat, seafood, cooking connection, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
H-E-B, deli and café, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
H-E-B, retail, produce and bakery dept., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sushi Yumi, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
T. L. Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Santa Fe
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas City
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
921 Lounge, 921 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
921 Lounge, 921 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Texas City ISD Warehouse, No. 19 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Mi Cielito Lindo, 6902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
HT’s Lounge, 6204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Iguanas Ranas, 3121 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
H-E-B, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lee’s Bait & Tackle, 230 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Schlotzsky’s, 3323 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Auntie Anne’s, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Da Daiquiri Spot No. 2, 601 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.