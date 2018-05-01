For the past 12 columns, I have shared with you some of the healthful and healing insights, behavioral recommendations, societal, and psychospiritual guidance of Dr. Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.”
It was a departure from my usual journalistic column style and a bit of a risk. However, I received a lot of positive feedback from many readers about this series. It seemed important material to share and for those of you thirsting for more, just look for thoughtful and engaging YouTube lectures by Peterson, who is rapidly evolving into a cultural phenomenon.
So let’s review the 12 Rules:
1. Stand up straight with your shoulders back.
2. Treat yourself like someone you are responsible for helping.
3. Make friends with people who want the best for you.
4. Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not to who someone else is today.
5. Do not let your children do anything that makes you dislike them.
6. Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.
7. Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient).
8. Tell the truth — or, at least, don’t lie.
9. Assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t.
10. Be precise in your speech.
11. Do not bother children when they are skateboarding.
12. Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street.
There they are, straight and simple. Much wisdom and practical life guidance are imbedded in those rules. One of my favorite things about 12 Rules are Peterson’s choice of selected quotes from great literature and a variety of scriptures, like the “Behold the lilies of the field, they neither spin nor toil…” section of the Sermon on the Mount, Matthew 6:28-6:33.
Here’s a classic one by Lao Tsu (Chapter 33):
“Knowing others is wisdom;
Knowing the self is enlightenment
Mastering other requires force;
Mastering the self needs strength
He who knows he has enough is rich.
Perseverance is a sign of will power.
He who stays where he is endures.
To die but not to perish is to be eternally present.”
He concludes the book with a Coda section in which he practices a method of asking profound questions to himself and journaling with an LED enhanced “pen of light.” Peterson asks himself core life questions then provides a succinct and deeply relevant answer:
“What shall I do to strengthen my spirit? Do not tell lies, or do what you despise.
What shall I do to ennoble my body? Use it only in the service of my soul.
What shall I do with the most difficult of questions? Consider them the gateway to the path of life.
What shall I do with the poor man’s plight? Strive through right example to lift his broken heart.
What shall I do when the great crowd beckons? Stand tall and utter my broken truths.”
May each of you blessed in your onward journeys.
To my readers: I will be away for the next month so have asked some of my Integrative Medicine colleagues at Family Medicine to share some of their knowledge and wisdom with you in this health column.
