Historical researcher Sharon Gillins will give Moody Mansion guests a glimpse into the collections of the late Mary Moody Northen at 5 p.m. April 8, to open a new exhibit entitled “Treasures, Trinkets and Souvenirs.”
The exhibit focuses on items Northen brought home from traveling, explaining how they relate to her personality and interests. The event will be in the ballroom of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. It is free and open to the public.
Northen lived in Moody Mansion and guided Moody family businesses and the Moody Foundation for three decades following the death of her father, W.L. Moody Jr.
Northen traveled extensively around the nation and world, shopping for souvenirs and collectibles wherever she went. Her purchases reflected her love of cultural artifacts, dolls, fans, plates and spoons, among other things. Her desire to support Native American culture is demonstrated by her many purchases of their baskets, pottery and jewelry.
“When Mrs. Northen brought her collections home, she would create a display of her finds in the ballroom and invite friends in to share her stories about them,” Gillins said. “It is in that spirit that we created this exhibit to share some of Mrs. Northen’s favorite collectibles.”
Gillins has assembled more than 100 of the items for the exhibit, aided by Northen’s meticulous records. Northen catalogued almost everything she bought on her trips, and those lists remain in the Moody Mansion collection, as well as the related souvenirs.
“She was a curator and preservationist at heart,” Gillins said. “She saved everything related to her family and history, and established the Mary Moody Northen Endowment in 1964, at least in part to protect and share the mansion and her collections with others.”
“Trinkets, Treasures and Souvenirs” is one of several rotating exhibits at Moody Mansion each year. The purpose of the rotating exhibits is to shed light on different facets of history. Past exhibits, for example, have featured religious icons and Native American artistry.
Refreshments will be served at the presentation, and guests will have an opportunity to tour the new exhibit.
For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
