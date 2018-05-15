The following information was prepared by Dr. L. Rajagopalan for the Texas American Academy of Pediatrics Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program in the state of Texas. Permanent congenital hearing loss occurs in one to three per 1,000 live births. It is the most prevalent condition among all the disorders screened for in the newborn period. Hearing loss can be associated with risk factors such as craniofacial abnormalities, congenital infections with cytomegalovirus; however, about half of children with hearing impairment have no identifiable risk factors.
In the past, infants with moderate to severe hearing loss were not diagnosed until well beyond the newborn period, and diagnosis for those with mild or unilateral hearing loss may not even have occurred until school age. Many national programs endorse EHDI, which uses early screening of all newborns.
It is now been shown that the screening of all newborns is possible and early identification can help with early intervention. Infants diagnosed with hearing loss and provided with appropriate intervention before 6 months of age perform as much as 20 to 40 percentile points higher in school — related measures such as vocabulary, intelligibility, articulation, social adjustment and behavior than those infants not given this opportunity.
In Texas, two newborns are born every day with hearing loss. Since 1999, the law requires that qualified birthing facilities offer newborn hearing screening to all families of newborns. This is followed up by a second screening before 3 months so that if the babies do not pass they can receive appropriate intervention before 6 months of age.
Texas does a very good job of screening with 97 to 98 percent of all newborns being screened. Unfortunately, many infants identified as at-risk for hearing loss are lost to follow-up. It is important that parents and families understand the importance of hearing follow-up. We live in a very mobile society and the recorded suspected hearing loss may not be available to the health care giver.
Good intervention plans will include close monitoring, follow-ups and adjustment or changes in therapy as needed. Treatment options might include the following: working with a professional or a team trained in communication, getting a hearing device such as a hearing aid, joining support groups and receiving therapy from early childhood intervention programs and special education programs for the hearing impaired.
Technology does not “cure” hearing loss, but may help a child with hearing loss to make the most of their residual hearing. Some options include hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing aids and other devices. Hearing aids make the sounds louder and can be used by people of any age including infants. Cochlear implants do not make the sound louder, but send a sound signal to the hearing nerve.
There are many other devices available to help in the school and at home but the most important first step is to identify the hearing loss and have close follow up with the communication specialists.
