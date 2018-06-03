During the month of June, Rosenberg Library will honor the late June P. Ross (1921-2001). On display will be an assortment of items related to her long career as a community leader and an advocate for seniors and children in need.
June Pickney Ross was born in Washington D.C., in 1921. She attended Howard University before joining the Women’s Army Air Corps and reached the rank of sergeant major Special Services. Ross received an honorable discharge and accepted a position with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. She first came to Texas in 1953, and began her career as a radio broadcaster in Houston. Ross later transitioned into nonprofit work, and served as the executive assistant of the Harris County Community Action Association.
Ross eventually settled in Galveston, and in 1973, she became the executive director of the Galveston County Community Action Council. In this role, she established senior citizen centers in Hitchcock and La Marque and implemented a Meals-on-Wheels program. She oversaw the Galveston Head Start program and was involved with the Children’s Summer Feeding program, as well as with The Children’s Center.
Among other awards and honors, June Ross received the Rabbi Henry Cohen Humanitarian Award in 2000. After a long battle with cancer, she passed away in January 2001 at age 79.
The Treasure of the Month is located on the library’s second floor near the east entrance. It can be viewed during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 125 or visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.