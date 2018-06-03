The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Bert and Sky.
Bert is a 5-month-old domestic short hair cat with a velvet soft red/black coat and large golden eyes. He is goofy and playful but also very affectionate and sweet. He can be a bit timid when getting acquainted with new people; however, he doesn’t take long to start purring. Bert has been at our facility for most of his life and is ready to find a “purr-ever” home where he can feel safe and loved.
Sky is about 2 years old and is a beautiful blue pit bull with a white streak down her chest and belly and white tips on her toes. She is family-friendly and has lived with other dogs as well. Sky has a happy, eager approach to life and a contagious smile. She is full of energy and ready to explore. Sky would love a family who can match her adventurous attitude and give her the love she deserves.
As the weather warms up, kitten and puppy season begins. Please, spay and neuter your pets. If you need assistance on the island, contact us soon.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.