Dr. Jose M. Barral has been appointed director of the University of Texas Medical Branch’s MD-PhD Combined Degree Program. Barral had been serving as interim director since January 2017. Barral, who also has a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, will also hold the John Sealy Distinguished Chair for MD-PhD Combined Studies in honor of Dr. Truman G. Blocker.
Barral received his medical degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Monterrey, Mexico.
UTMB GETS AN ‘A’
SAFETY GRADE
UTMB’s Health System has received a second consecutive A grade from The Leapfrog Group for its accomplishments in reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns grades to hospitals “based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections,” according to its website. Leapfrog is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 with the goal of providing information that helps the public make better decisions about their health care.
SCHOOL OF MEDICINE COMMENCEMENT
Dr. Richard W. Goodgame, professor in UTMB’s division of gastroenterology and hepatology, will be this year’s keynote speaker for the School of Medicine’s commencement June 2 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center on Galveston Island.
Dr. Michael C. Boyars, professor in the division of general medicine will be the senior faculty marshal, leading the faculty procession and carrying the university mace.
