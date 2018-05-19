The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Bombay.
Bombay is a unique guy and it’s more than just his name; he was born without a tail. However, not having a tail doesn’t hold him back. He’s as active and agile as any cat. He’s also a big love bug and has stolen the hearts of just about everyone at Friendswood Animal Control for his sweet and loving demeanor.
He is very quiet at first, but once he gets to know you, he loves to give kisses and to be loved on. If you’re looking for a sweet cat to be your shadow, then Bombay is your guy.
If you’d like more information on Bombay, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., or call 281-996-3390. Bombay’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes neutering, testing, vaccines, microchipping and a veterinarian exam.
— Friendswood Animal Control
