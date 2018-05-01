Did you know that the skin is the largest organ in the human body? By most estimates, we each have about two square yards of skin.
Scientists recently discovered a surprising new role for the skin: regulating blood pressure and heart rate. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is an issue for about 75 million Americans, which is 1 out of every 3 people. Adding to that is the 1 in 3 Americans with pre-hypertension, meaning their blood pressures are consistently above normal, but are not yet considered to be high. Only half of the people with hypertension have it under control. Hypertension contributes to the deaths of over 400,000 Americans every year. These are scary numbers.
Blood pressure is regulated by several mechanisms. A region of the brain called the medulla oblongata regulates heart rate and contraction, as well as the diameter of blood vessels. The kidneys regulate blood volume and can raise blood pressure by causing blood vessel constriction. Despite what we know about blood pressure regulation, the cause of most hypertension is unknown. High blood pressure is often associated with reduced blood flow through small blood vessels in parts of the body far from the heart including the skin. If hypertension is not treated, blood flow can get worse.
Research over the last 50 years has demonstrated that sudden or prolonged low oxygen levels, known as hypoxia, result in increased heart rate and blood pressure. For example, hypoxia happens in skeletal muscle during exercise and throughout the body at high altitudes, where there are fewer oxygen molecules in every breath.
In response to low oxygen, cells in the skin release a signal to increase blood flow and make the oxygen more accessible. This signal is regulated by a family of proteins called HIF. To study the role of HIF proteins in the skin, scientists created mice that were missing an HIF protein. When the skin of mice missing one of the HIF proteins was exposed to low oxygen, it affected their heart rate, blood pressure, skin temperature and activity level.
Even the response of normal mice with intact HIF proteins to low oxygen was much more complex than anticipated. In the first 10 minutes, the blood pressure and heart rates increase, but after that they decline. The blood pressure and heart rate reach their lowest point at three hours after hypoxia, which is associated with an increase in resistance to the flow of blood throughout the body. This increased resistance is due to changes in the diameter of blood vessels, and it reduces the output of the heart. During this period, the mice also exhibited less physical activity. Blood pressure and heart rate remain depressed for up to 36 hours after exposure to low oxygen, and slowly return to normal by 45 hours.
Learning that the skin is also involved in regulating blood pressure might reveal new insights into the causes of hypertension and, perhaps, lead to new therapies. Controlling blood pressure is key to reducing the risk of stroke, heart attack and damage to the circulatory system.
