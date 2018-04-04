Bacliff
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
K.E. Little Elementary School, 622 Oklahoma St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Clear Lake Shores
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dickinson Bar-B-Que & Steakhouse, 2111 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Corner Spot, 1809 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Friendswood
Whataburger No. 838, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Perry & Sons Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
China Han Restaurant, 307 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Donuts and Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 146 Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 32.
Galveston
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Papa John’s Pizza, 6600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Cazuela, 1508 39th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Allex’s Seafood Market West, 13730 FM 3005 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Nate’s West End, 17515 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Odyssey Academy, cafeteria, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
West End Sandbar, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Best Western Galveston West Beach Hotel, 8710 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6606 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
H&R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Charlie’s Burger, 1110 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lounge area, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stuttgarden, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Subway, 5902 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Cazuela, 1508 39th St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Catholic Charities of The Archdiocese of Galveston, food pantry, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-103 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Moody Gardens, Café in the Park, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
El Rey’s Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La King’s Confectionery, 2323 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Hitchcock
V 4 U No. 3, 7802 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Strong Tower Ministries, cafeteria, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Flying Dutchman, 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Marque
Lucky Mini Market, 3505 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Queen of Peace Life Center, 1224 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kid’s Life Daycare Center No. 3, 821 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SS Express Mart, 4603 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Gulf Greyhound Park, concession stand, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sam’s Club, 6614 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mike’s, 2302 Cedar Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
League City
Goodfella’s Barbershop, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B100 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Fresh Buffet, 112 Interstate 45 N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
El Pollo Loco, 2760 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Pizzafire, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Texas City
Corner Store, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Corner Store, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
