The Sealy Center on Aging has been re-designated as a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Aging and Health, under the direction of Dr. Rebeca Wong. Collaborating centers are designated by the WHO Director-General to carry out activities in support of the WHO’s programs. Our center plays an essential role in research and clinical training in public health, geriatrics and gerontology. The designation begins June 30 and will be effective for four years.
HASTEDT WINS LEONE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
Robert D. Hastedt, nurse manager for adult patient care services, is the 2018 recipient of the Nicholas and Katherine Leone Award for Administrative Excellence. This award recognizes managers and supervisors who display the highest level of professionalism and includes a $7,500 monetary gift for the winning supervisor and department. The award was founded in 1971 through an endowment from Dr. Nicholas Leone, a former commanding officer and director of the Public Health Service Hospital in Galveston, and his wife Katherine.
SCOTT INTERIM OPERATING OFFICER OF HEALTH SYSTEM
Steven M. Scott was named the interim Chief Operating Officer of the UTMB Health System. Scott most recently was interim CEO for the SUNY Upstate University Hospital in New York where he oversaw operational management of Upstate Medical University Hospital, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate University Hospital at Community Campus and 70 ambulatory clinics contained within the SUNY Upstate Health System. Before that he was the COO of Georgia Regents Medical Center.
600 UTMB EMPLOYEES
WENT THE EXTRA MILE
More than 600 University of Texas Medical Branch employees were recognized by the Going the Extra Mile program during this year’s annual Employee Service Day ceremony. The program, designed for employees, students and volunteers to recognize each other for their professional behavior and for “Going the Extra Mile” in their daily activities. The number of employees recognized in the GEM program has increased each of the last four years from 532 in 2015 to 656 this year.
