Bacliff
Corner Store No. 2143, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Taqueria El Taquito, mobile unit, 3203 Charles Sr. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Clear Lake Shores
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Crystal Beach
Island Liquor, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hardheads, 1035 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Corner Mart, 2997 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Family Dollar Store, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dickinson
Tacos Lokoz, 2815 California St., No. 13 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Friendswood
Kroger No. 743, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger No. 743, meat/seafood dept., 151 N. Friendswood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger No. 743, grocery/produce dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wingstop No. 222, 3141 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Link — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Friendship Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Green Event Center, 2000 W. Parkwood Drive, Suite 200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston
Kid’s Place Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Galveston County Jail, kitchen, 5700 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Moody Garden’s, Shearn’s, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Isla Bonita, 4102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Corner Bar, 5227 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods, 2711 61st St., Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lucky Way Food Store, 3802 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Himalayan Taste Sports Bar & Restaurant, 5902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Raceway, 5714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Handi Stop No. 114, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Tola Mo Bettah Market, 2208 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Big Lots, 5910 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Stuttgarden, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 6026 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The C Stop, 2418 Strand St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hitchcock
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kemah
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
La Marque
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nasby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
League City
Jade Garden Vietnamese & Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, No. 118 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, No. 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St., Suite 4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ludwig’s Catering, 711 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Main St. Bistro, 615 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Jade Garden Vietnamese & Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, No. 118 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
League City’s Easy Street, 112 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Craft 96 Draught House & Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
League City Elementary School (Clear Path), 400 S. Kansas St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway, No. 120 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
San Leon
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Amigo Mart, 14325 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Fuel Depot, 11705 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Texas City
Little Chief Sports Bar, 2305 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Nopalera Enterprises, 1736 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Timewise 3401, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mainland Medical Center, cafeteria, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
CiCi’s Pizza, 3506 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Whataburger, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
