The Galveston Arts Center will present three exhibitions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through May 27 with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
In the first-floor gallery, the exhibition “Stratiforms” features work that examines layers in the natural environment through photography, sculpture and painting by Robin Dru Germany, Jason Makepeace and Page Piland. In the second-floor 1878 Gallery, Chance Dunlap presents his hand-crafted fishing lures alongside a selection from his personal collection of folk art lures for the exhibition “Best Chance.” In the second-floor Brown Foundation Gallery, Marcos Lutyens and Laray Polk’s installation, “The Trinity River Project,” presents new perceptions of the Trinity River.
“Stratiforms” features the work of three artists who examine layers in the natural environment through photography, sculpture, and painting. These artists demonstrate acute observations of place, process, and materials, specifically in reference to wood and water. Robin Dru Germany portrays waterways in her recent series, titled “Surface Tension,” through photographs that reveal the parallel systems between water and air. Navigating the creeks, rivers and lakes from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, Germany reveals these intertwined environments that are laden with implications for our future.
Jason Makepeace excavates miniature kayaks and oars from whole logs in his “Moldable Subtractions” series. As an avid kayaker, these works honor the shape and form of the vessels he often uses to navigate our coastal waterways. Page Piland’s trompe l’oeil paintings reveal mirrored surfaces painted from the cross sections of reclaimed wood taken from sites he encounters in his daily life.
Trained as a sculptor and painter, Chance Dunlap’s recent practice has focused on his passion for handmade fishing lures. “Best Chance” features a selection of Dunlap’s handcrafted lures, along with examples of folk art lures from the artist’s personal collection. These works mirror Dunlap’s own experience and interests as a fisherman, collector, and maker of lures. Created with the utilitarian and hopeful gesture of attracting something you can’t see from the surface, Dunlap’s tackle making possesses the formal qualities of form, texture, and color, while also harboring a relationship to place. In conjunction with the exhibition, visitors are invited to participate in an ongoing lure swap. Take a lure and trade it for a selection of bait left by other visitors.
“The Trinity River Project” is a collaborative exhibition by Marcos Lutyens and Laray Polk, seeking to provide an opportunity for viewers (as readers and contemplators) to become uprooted in their perceptions of the Trinity River, then re-rooted in the spirit of new possibilities. This project began with a series of 10 essays, recounting the complex history and relationship between Dallas and the Trinity River from pre-colonial times to date.
The essays, published by D Magazine, were followed by a weekend of guided meditations conducted by Marcos Lutyens, and a physical exhibition at the Liliana Bloch Gallery in December 2016. The presentation of this project at GAC traces the river from Dallas to the mouth of the Trinity River at Galveston Bay.
