This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sully and Britney Ears.
Sully (A011817) is a handsome domestic shorthair with a light orange tabby coat. Sully is a little over a year old, already “fixed” and current on his rabies vaccination. He came to GCARC with his twin brother, Simon (A011818). Sully is friendly, playful and ready for his next adventure.
Britney Ears (A011744) is a pretty girl with personality and style (check out my fancy tuxedo-esque fur). She’s all dressed up, but has nowhere to go. Do you have room in your home and heart for her?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sully and Britney Ears are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. Sully, Britney Ears and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City.
