This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Flanna and Baloo.
Flanna (A011027), the GCARC Cat of the Week, is a Domestic Short Hair orange tabby and white beauty. Flanna is a young adult, playful, outgoing and loves attention; pet her and she gets silly. Note the quizzical look on her face. She is wondering many things: Why don’t I have more toys? What is for dinner? Why hasn’t a wonderful family taken me home yet? Come meet fabulous Flanna today.
Hello there! How do you do? My name is Baloo (A012322), nice to meet you! I’m a simple guy just looking for the bare necessities in life, you know, a loving forever home and a family to call my own. I’d love to be the face that greets you at the door after a hard day that makes you forget about your worries. I know commands and I’m very intelligent, plus I think I’m pretty handsome, don’t you think?
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Flanna and Baloo are available for adoption May 1-5 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave. N., in Texas City, TX. 77590.
