The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Cobalt and Felix.
Cobalt is a stunning young 2 ½ year old pit bull with a short white coat splashed with beautiful blue-gray spots and soulful brown eyes. He has lots of puppy in him, but he is on his way to being a well-behaved love bug. He is very smart and perceptive, watching what you do and willing to do whatever he can to “help.” He seems to know basic commands like “sit” “down” and “shake” and really wants to be a people-pleaser. His energetic and confident approach to life make him such a delightfully friend. This young guy wants to be a productive member of your family, come meet him today.
Felix is a young short-haired tabby with snuggle-soft brown tabby fur and pale green eyes. He is 8 months old and loves to be petted. In fact, if he believes that he has not received enough attention he will reach out to let you know that cuddle time isn’t over just yet. This love bug isn’t going to be a freeloading cat either — he’s an alert and skilled hunter of bottle caps and rubber bands. Felix would be happy to help wrangle stray twist ties and hair bands, too. He’s waiting to find his forever family and will be the sweetest addition to your life.
PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend is Friday through May 20. Stop by and check out adoption specials.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption, just ask. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
