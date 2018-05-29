A recent small pilot study of 600 parents by H. Lim at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York found that one in three children ages 0-3 years old showed moderate to severe signs of internet dependence and almost two-thirds showed at least mild signs of digital dependence.
Digital dependence or internet addiction now has an official code: DSM-V diagnosis. This diagnosis has four components: excessive use of electronic media, withdrawal when removed, tolerance and negative repercussions. Tolerance happens when a person no longer responds the way they did at first and need to have more and more to achieve the same effect. Dependence means that stopping the activity results in physical or mental symptoms that can be mild to severe.
Dr. Kimberly Young developed an Internet Addiction Test for Families. This test allows families to self-report the behaviors of their children and adolescents and has been well validated. Ms. Lim in her study of toddler addiction used a modified Young’s Internet Addiction test. The test asked 13 questions on the child’s digital device use, each graded from 0 (does not apply) to 5 (always). Questions included: “Does your child have a digital device readily available to them whenever they want?” Do you find it difficult to take a digital device away from your child?” and “Does your child lose sleep due to time spent on digital devices?”
This study revealed that 91 percent of the parents surveyed reported that their toddler used at least one household digital device. Of these toddlers 40 percent were not addicted, 29 percent were mildly addicted, 22 percent were moderately addicted and 9 percent were severely addicted. These toddlers also were reported to know how to unlock the device (57 percent) and 70 percent know how to get to their favorite apps.
There has been increasing evidence about the addictive influence of digital media. Now it has been demonstrated in toddlers. Each parent should ask themselves the following questions:
1. Is it hard for my child to stop using screen media?
2. When my child has a bad day, is screen media the only thing that helps him/her feel better?
3. Does my child’s screen media use cause problems for the family?
4. Is the amount of time my child wants to use screen media increasing?
5. Does my child sneak using screen media?
If you feel that your child or a member of your family is having a problem with digital dependence, ask your health care provider for help with this problem of dependence or addiction.
