Crystal Beach
Ocean Grille & Pizza Pro, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson
Chevron 517, 4303 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Friendswood
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Morning Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Valero Corner Store, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Ellie’s Kitchen & Catering, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Corner Store, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walgreens, 104 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pizza Hut, 108 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 16.
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston
BBQ Barn, 5703 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Fika Jave and Juicery, 613 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Safari Beach Co., 910 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
7-Day Food Store, 3428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Brick House Tavern Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Family Dollar Store, 2207 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Farley Girls, 801 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
They Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hemingways, 904 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
El Gusto Del Pueblo, 3714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Seawalls Beach Shop, 201 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ile Petite Bakery and Deli, 2108 Church St., Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ocean Food Store, 611 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Olympia at Pier 21, 100 21st St., No. 28 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Strand Refreshments, 2122 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
High Island
High Island School Cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hitchcock
Fay’s Place B.B.Q., 6500 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kemah
Szechuan Garden, 1127 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Antonini Subs, 602 Sixth St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walmart, meat/seafood dept., 254 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lighthouse Buffet, 3 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 709 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kemah Food Mart, 506 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Starbucks, 305 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Voodoo Hut, 511 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City
McDonald’s, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gopinath Food Corner, 106 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Corner Store, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Primrose School of League City at South Shore Harbour, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite G — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chuck’s Sports Bar, 601 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walgreens, 4902 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
McDonald’s, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Smoothie King, 2660 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Odyssey Academy Bay Area, 201 Houston St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Angels, 101 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Blue Dolphin, 423 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Santa Fe
Santa Fe Citgo, 13204 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dollar General, 6700 FM 646 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Run-N-Grocery, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Red Dirt & Blue Jeans, 13021 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Texas City
Popeye’s, 9802 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Taqueria Valle de Bravo, 1136 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Independence Village, 905 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Ninth Street Meat Market, 1031 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Rio at Mainland Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mainland Medical Center, hospital bistro/coffee shop, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dollar General, 2502 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Texas City Shell, 901 Sixth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
La Plaza Food No. 2, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Texas City Fairfield Inn, 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
La Gardenia, 210 Sixth St. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
