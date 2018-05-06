During the month of May, Rosenberg Library will exhibit a beautiful, handcarved mother-of-pearl rosary, which was presented to Galveston resident Fides Senechal Boening (1891-1966) when she received her first communion at Sacred Heart Church on May 1, 1904.
Displayed with the rosary is a photographic portrait of Boening wearing her first communion dress with a traditional white veil. These items were a gift of her daughter, Mary Agnes Boening, and are preserved in the Rosenberg Library Special Collections at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
Senechal’s parents, Louis and Rosa Senechal, owned a corner grocery store at 1602 Winnie. The family lived in a residence next door and also built a second residential property at 1608 Winnie in 1907. These structures still stand in Galveston’s East End Historical District.
In 1913, Fides married William Paul Boening. The couple moved to Kingsville in 1916 where William Paul Boening worked as a railroad roundhouse foreman. They had one daughter, Mary Agnes Boening, who was born in 1919. The family later lived in Hearne until William Paul Boening’s death in 1941. Fides returned to Galveston and lived in the family home at 1608 Winnie until her death on July 16, 1966. Her funeral mass was held at St. Mary’s Cathedral, and she is buried at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
The Treasure of the Month is located on the library’s second floor near the East Entrance. It can be viewed during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 125 or visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
