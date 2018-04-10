Imagine a dragon, small as a kitten, living somewhere in your house. Denying the existence of the dragon only makes the dragon grow. We create the dragon by sweeping under the rug uncomfortable truths about our life and relationships. This feeds the dragon and eventually it will emerge explosively, leading to chaos, disruption, confusion in our otherwise normal, functional lives.
In Rule No. 10 in Professor Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” he tells us how we can improve the trajectory of our lives just by being authentic and speaking precisely. By saying what we mean, we can find out what we mean. Correction is possible only if we articulate our intention, note our errors, and strive to correct them. This is how we discover the meaning of our lives and solve our deepest problems.
Vagueness births more vagueness and without a direction, a specific set of goals, clarity of speech and purpose, we tend to drift to anywhere, to everywhere, which is to say, nowhere.
He gives an example of a couple from his clinical psychology practice. The couple went along for years without noticing or responding to changes neither of them liked. Rather than risking the pain of conflict about lack of communication, decreased marital intimacy, problems with decision making in the family, they swept these issues under the rug. They agreed to do so, in a non-spoken conspiracy of silence.
There, the baby dragon waited and gobbled crumbs, gradually growing in strength and stature. At some point, the dragon emerged from its lair in the form of an unexpected event. The wife, long unfulfilled physically, disconsolate, and unhappy in their marriage, happened upon her husband and another woman at a downtown café. Suddenly, her present, past, and future exploded into a new story. Who was she? Who was he? Who were they as a family? What did she do to deserve this? Why did he abandon her? What would happen to their lives? This was no small catastrophe.
Yet the dragon also harbors gold and guards it jealously. By dealing with the hard facts of life by facing what we are afraid of, we can emerge from the cave of the unconscious with the gold of a new life. Remember Bilbo Baggins in “Lord of the Rings?” He entered the dragon’s lair, responded cleverly and precisely to a riddle, and left with his renewed life and treasure. This archetypal myth runs deep in our human consciousness. Check out Peterson’s “Slaying the Dragon Within Us” on YouTube TVO.
The jilted wife needs to come to grips with her own role in this unhappy situation. Both she and her straying husband missed many opportunities to discuss, to be in creative conflict, and to speak clearly about their needs. Such precise conversations might well have prevented the dysfunctional devolution of their relationship.
This story is a microcosm of how vital it is that we each be precise and truthful in our speech, even when it is hard to do.
As Lao Tsu once said, “The wise person deals with the problem while it is still small. Therefore, he does not encounter difficulty.”
Be precise when you speak to confront and avoid the chaos rather than being devoured by it.
