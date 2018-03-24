The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Gru.
Gru is a sweet and quiet young lab mix who is approximately 1 to 1 1/2 years old. Gru loves attention from people, but he is often overlooked in his kennel because he’s not barking and jumping for attention (which is a good thing). He’s a great combination of playful and lively, along with loving and calm. He’d make a great family dog, or a sidekick for an individual.
Gru’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes his vaccines, which he’s already received, microchipping, a vet exam and neutering — more than $300 in services.
If you’d like to meet Gru, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
