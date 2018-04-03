The sixth PanDengue meeting will take place in the continental U.S. for the first time Monday through April 12. Experts from around the world will gather to discuss how to prevent, control and treat mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, Zika and Chikungunya.
The opening ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
UTMB BREAST HEALTH AND IMAGING CENTER
RE-ACCREDITED By NAPBC
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Breast Health and Imaging Center has been re-accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.
The three-year full accreditation is presented to centers that provide the highest level of quality breast care and demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease.
For more information, visit www.accreditedbreastcenters.org.
GULSHAN SHARMA NAMED ONE OF BECKER’S CMOs
TO KNOW IN 2018
Dr. Gulshan Sharma, vice president and chief medical and clinical innovation officer, has been named among Becker’s Healthcare “100 hospital and health system CMOs to know in 2018.”
The list features national physician leaders dedicated to strengthening their organizations through physician leadership development, patient safety and quality improvement.
FRY RECEIVES GRANT
FOR ACL STUDY
Christopher Fry, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Metabolism, has received a $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the role of myostatin in the regulation of muscle size, composition and function following an injury to the ACL, one of the major ligaments in the knee.
UTMB RECEIVES MORE THAN $6M IN AIDS FUNDING
Benjamin Gelman, professor in the Department of Pathology, as well as the Department of Neuroscience and Cell Biology, was awarded $6.1M from the National Institute of Mental Health to continue the Texas NeuroAIDS Research Center for an additional 5 years.
The program looks at how aging affects HIV-associated neurological disorders, including dementia.
