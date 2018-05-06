Philosopher Ortega y Gasset (1883-1955) proposed “The Jericho Method” as a way to resolve daunting human problems. Most of us know the original story. Having crossed the Jordan River into the land promised them, the invading Hebrews found their way blocked by the powerful fortress city of Jericho. Their warriors were desert-hardened and battle tested, but Jericho seemed too strong to be overrun in a frontal assault.
Thus, in what is perhaps history’s weirdest military strategy, their commander Joshua ordered the priests to march around the city for six days, blowing seven rams’ horn trumpets, and on the seventh day to the blare of the trumpets and the coordinated shouts of the people — silent until now — the walls would fall. And fall they did, forever changing human history.
Ortega’s point was that for some problems a single perspective will not do and that we must approach them from another perspective, or perhaps from several.
The great Iberian thinker, for whom I confess an almost limitless admiration, will forgive me if I give his tactic another twist, as Ortega himself often did with his concepts and ideas. The interplay of ideas is typical of the most brilliant thinkers and scientists, and the enrichment and creativity inherent in their methods are remotely similar to the skillful swordplay of seasoned fencers or veteran warriors. Countless generations had observed the movement of heavenly bodies, but it took the genius of Galileo, Isaac Newton, and Albert Einstein to tell us from progressive perspectives what those movements really signified.
Just as it took Ortega to reveal that history and what he called “historical reason” constitute the most basic philosophic method. Just when we think we have such minds cornered and their conclusions are pat and settled, with a brilliant feint, a sudden parry, an untested perspective, they come up with something that is off the charts and out of our age-old comfort zone. The experience causes us to sympathize with the ancient Jericho commanders who must have watched in amazement and bewilderment as the Hebrews marched around their city engaged in the farthest thing imaginable from military assault. There appeared to be no meaning in their absurdity — until the walls crumbled and the city was lost.
I called Ortega’s Jericho maneuver a “method,” but in reality it is a productive procedure for getting at the truth. What we cannot perceive or resolve from one point of view, may be much clearer from a different vantage point. I once wrote that most human problems are a matter of insufficient elevation. Perhaps I exaggerated, but it was an exaggeration of a truth.
This brings up the sharp contrast between ideologists — Karl Marx, Auguste Comte — forever committed to a single, inflexible perspective and greater thinkers open to reality in all its subtle levels, complexities, and angles of access. The single-minded perspective, suited to politics and propaganda, oftens wins the battle. But as I see things, to many-splendored reality belong enlightenment and final victory.
